electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.13 and last traded at $6.44. 47,616 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 309% from the average session volume of 11,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.24. The firm has a market cap of $38.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.62.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.01. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 165.17% and a negative net margin of 66.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that electroCore, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Errico bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $30,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 233,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,966.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 13.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in electroCore stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Free Report) by 49.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,620 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.88% of electroCore worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, provides non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription only handheld device intended for regular or intermittent use for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache, as well as for the treatment of hemicrania continua and paroxysmal hemicrania.

