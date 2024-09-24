Electronic Cigarettes International Group (OTCMKTS:ECIG) vs. Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) Critical Review

Electronic Cigarettes International Group (OTCMKTS:ECIG – Get Free Report) and Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer non-durables companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.0% of Ispire Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.2% of Ispire Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Electronic Cigarettes International Group and Ispire Technology”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electronic Cigarettes International Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ispire Technology $147.19 million 2.40 -$6.10 million ($0.24) -26.13

Analyst Recommendations

Electronic Cigarettes International Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ispire Technology.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Electronic Cigarettes International Group and Ispire Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electronic Cigarettes International Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Ispire Technology 0 0 1 1 3.50

Ispire Technology has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 99.36%. Given Ispire Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ispire Technology is more favorable than Electronic Cigarettes International Group.

Profitability

This table compares Electronic Cigarettes International Group and Ispire Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electronic Cigarettes International Group N/A N/A N/A Ispire Technology -8.79% -34.23% -11.51%

Summary

Ispire Technology beats Electronic Cigarettes International Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electronic Cigarettes International Group

Electronic Cigarettes International Group Ltd. engages in the marketing and distribution of vaping products and electronic cigarettes. Its brand portfolio include VAPESTICK, FIN, Victory, GreenStix, VIP, E-CIG, and Pro Vapor. The company was founded by Marc Hardgrove on May 19, 2004 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.

About Ispire Technology

Ispire Technology Inc. researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

