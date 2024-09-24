Elizabeth (Liz) McKee Anderson Acquires 446 Shares of GSK plc (LON:GSK) Stock

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) insider Elizabeth (Liz) McKee Anderson bought 446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,051 ($27.46) per share, with a total value of £9,147.46 ($12,248.88).

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of GSK stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,530.50 ($20.49). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,509,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,484,249. The firm has a market cap of £62.44 billion, a PE ratio of 1,351.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,583.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,631.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.04. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,371.40 ($18.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,823.50 ($24.42).

GSK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a GBX 15 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. GSK’s payout ratio is 5,309.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($24.77) price target on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,820 ($24.37) price target on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($28.12) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,805.71 ($24.18).

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

