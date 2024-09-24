Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $95.08

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $95.08 and last traded at $94.90, with a volume of 284531 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Encompass Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Leerink Partners began coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Encompass Health from $113.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.38.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.88.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.38%.

Encompass Health declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 12,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $1,058,528.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,761,839.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encompass Health

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 58.9% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 31.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

