Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

ENR has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Energizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Energizer Stock Performance

Shares of ENR stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.80. 910,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,673. Energizer has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $36.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.37.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. Energizer had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 137.24%. The firm had revenue of $701.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Energizer

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its position in Energizer by 307.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Energizer in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Energizer by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Energizer by 2,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Further Reading

