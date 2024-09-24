EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ENS. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of EnerSys in a report on Monday. Roth Capital upgraded shares of EnerSys to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Shares of ENS traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.24. The stock had a trading volume of 192,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.70. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $83.27 and a 12 month high of $112.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.81.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $852.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.52 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 17,600 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $1,761,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,672,123.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other EnerSys news, VP Joern Tinnemeyer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 17,600 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $1,761,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,672,123.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,271,843. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,262,000 after purchasing an additional 60,021 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in EnerSys by 867.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 11,576 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in EnerSys during the 4th quarter valued at $893,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in EnerSys by 2,444.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 47,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after buying an additional 45,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 354.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,764,000 after buying an additional 50,958 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

