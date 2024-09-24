Engine Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 78,691 NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX)

Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 78,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000. Engine Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of NCR Voyix at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix during the first quarter worth $216,302,000. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its holdings in NCR Voyix by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 3,455,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,680,000 after buying an additional 824,008 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in NCR Voyix during the first quarter valued at about $39,433,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of NCR Voyix in the first quarter worth about $37,890,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,539,000. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VYX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on NCR Voyix in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of NCR Voyix from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of NCR Voyix from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Shares of NYSE:VYX opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. NCR Voyix Co. has a 1 year low of $10.87 and a 1 year high of $18.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.63.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). NCR Voyix had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a positive return on equity of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NCR Voyix Co. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NCR Voyix news, insider James G. Kelly acquired 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $198,468.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,929. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider James G. Kelly bought 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $198,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,929. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eric Schoch purchased 21,692 shares of NCR Voyix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.19 per share, with a total value of $264,425.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 101,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,369.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 46,492 shares of company stock worth $577,993 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

