Ennis, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:EBF)

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.
Ennis has increased its dividend by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years.
Ennis Price Performance
NYSE EBF traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.34. 188,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,650. Ennis has a one year low of $18.88 and a one year high of $25.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.57. The stock has a market cap of $658.43 million, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.40.
Ennis Company Profile
Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.
