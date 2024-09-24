Ennis, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:EBF)

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

Ennis has increased its dividend by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years.

Get Ennis alerts:

Ennis Price Performance

NYSE EBF traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.34. 188,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,650. Ennis has a one year low of $18.88 and a one year high of $25.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.57. The stock has a market cap of $658.43 million, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ennis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ennis

Ennis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ennis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ennis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.