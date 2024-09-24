Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Shares Down 3.8%

Shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) traded down 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $80.79 and last traded at $80.79. 29,247 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 238,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.95.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ENVA shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Enova International in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Enova International from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Enova International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 12.07 and a current ratio of 12.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.94.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. Enova International had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $628.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enova International, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enova International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 12th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO David Fisher sold 10,000 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $844,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 413,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,898,033.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Enova International news, CEO David Fisher sold 10,000 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $844,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,239 shares in the company, valued at $34,898,033.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 23,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $1,946,115.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,883,225.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,725 shares of company stock worth $4,690,053 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orchard Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 232,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,862,000 after purchasing an additional 53,647 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Enova International by 11.3% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 153,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,640,000 after acquiring an additional 15,519 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Enova International by 172.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 51,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 32,779 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of Enova International by 7.5% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 25,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enova International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $957,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

