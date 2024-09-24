Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $11,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSL. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,651 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total transaction of $9,130,976.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,157,760.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Carlisle Companies news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total value of $255,336.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,037.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total transaction of $9,130,976.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,157,760.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of CSL stock opened at $442.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $410.82 and a 200 day moving average of $403.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $235.79 and a 52 week high of $444.50.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.40. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 31.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSL. StockNews.com downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target (up previously from $475.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.00.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

