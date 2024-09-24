Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $14.96 Million Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 140.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 334,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,604 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $14,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth $133,701,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,264,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348,246 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Dynatrace by 1,146.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,208,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,915 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Dynatrace by 670.2% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,815,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Dynatrace by 70.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,934,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,549,000 after purchasing an additional 801,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Dynatrace from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.70.

Dynatrace Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $52.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.05. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.42 and a twelve month high of $61.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.80 and its 200 day moving average is $46.57.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $399.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Dynatrace

In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $681,164.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 237,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,514,277.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dynatrace news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $681,164.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,514,277.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $2,575,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,505,230.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,426 shares of company stock worth $3,804,069 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.