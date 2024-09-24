Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 11,275 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 264,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,275 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $14,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XEL. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Argus raised Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.79.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $63.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.79 and a 1-year high of $64.95.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.548 per share. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.77%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

