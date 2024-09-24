Environmental Waste International (CVE:EWS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Environmental Waste International Inc. (CVE:EWS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 1200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Environmental Waste International Trading Down 50.0 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.01. The firm has a market cap of C$1.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of -0.20.
About Environmental Waste International
Environmental Waste International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, sells, and maintains systems based on the patented Reverse Polymerization process, Microwave Delivery System, and Hybrid Microwave Process in Canada and the United States. The company provides systems for feed tire reduction, biological wastewater sterilization, shipboard food waste sterilization/dehydration, and batch-based infectious medical waste sterilization.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Environmental Waste International
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Is AMD a Legitimate Threat to NVIDIA? What Investors Should Watch
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Novo Nordisk’s Setback Won’t Last: A Game-Changing Drug Emerges
Receive News & Ratings for Environmental Waste International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Environmental Waste International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.