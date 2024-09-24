Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 81.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 229,090 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth $60,678,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Essent Group by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 271,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,297,000 after buying an additional 84,087 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Essent Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Essent Group by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Essent Group

In other Essent Group news, CFO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total value of $127,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,203.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Essent Group news, CFO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total value of $127,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,203.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roy James Kasmar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $294,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,103.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,188 shares of company stock worth $1,094,076 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Stock Performance

NYSE:ESNT opened at $64.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12. Essent Group Ltd. has a one year low of $45.63 and a one year high of $65.33.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $272.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.33 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 61.31%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Essent Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Essent Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Essent Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Essent Group

About Essent Group

(Free Report)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.