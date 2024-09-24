EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Trading Up 18.3%

EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF – Get Free Report) traded up 18.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.15 and last traded at $36.15. 3,850 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 111% from the average session volume of 1,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.55.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of EQT AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.01.

EQT AB (publ) is a global private equity firm specializing in Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It owns portfolio companies and assets in Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Americas. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 1994 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

