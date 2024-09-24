Equitable Holdings, Inc. Acquires 500,000 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Stock

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) insider Equitable Holdings, Inc. bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.18 per share, for a total transaction of $17,090,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,066,838 shares in the company, valued at $104,824,522.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

AllianceBernstein Stock Up 0.4 %

AB stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.90. The company had a trading volume of 157,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,138. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $25.83 and a fifty-two week high of $35.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.82.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. AllianceBernstein’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of AllianceBernstein

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein during the second quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in AllianceBernstein by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 128,951 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,357,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 385.3% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 54,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 43,088 shares in the last quarter. Second Line Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 7,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.95.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

