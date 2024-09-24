Equitable Holdings, Inc. Acquires 500,000 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Stock

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) insider Equitable Holdings, Inc. bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.18 per share, for a total transaction of $17,090,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,066,838 shares in the company, valued at $104,824,522.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
AllianceBernstein Stock Up 0.4 %
AB stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.90. The company had a trading volume of 157,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,138. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $25.83 and a fifty-two week high of $35.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.82.
AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. AllianceBernstein’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein during the second quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in AllianceBernstein by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 128,951 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,357,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 385.3% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 54,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 43,088 shares in the last quarter. Second Line Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 7,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.25% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.95.
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.
