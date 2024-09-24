ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Hits New 52-Week High at $127.15

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $127.15 and last traded at $124.93, with a volume of 116351 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $126.00.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.03). ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $260.78 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the second quarter valued at $50,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in ESCO Technologies by 53,200.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

