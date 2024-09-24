ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy (NYSEARCA:SIXH) to Issue Dividend of $0.07

ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy (NYSEARCA:SIXH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0682 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This is an increase from ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy’s previous dividend of $0.04.
ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy Price Performance
ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.18. 2,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,652. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.82. The company has a market capitalization of $416.42 million, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.26. ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy has a 52-week low of $31.08 and a 52-week high of $37.99.
ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy Company Profile
