ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy (NYSEARCA:SIXH) to Issue Dividend of $0.07

ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy (NYSEARCA:SIXH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0682 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This is an increase from ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy’s previous dividend of $0.04.

ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.18. 2,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,652. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.82. The company has a market capitalization of $416.42 million, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.26. ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy has a 52-week low of $31.08 and a 52-week high of $37.99.

The ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity-Index Option Strategy ETF (SIXH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to US equities and sellscall options against SPY. SIXH was launched on May 11, 2020 and is managed by Meridian.

