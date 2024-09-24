ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXL) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0477 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This is a positive change from ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.03.
ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of SIXL traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,125. ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $29.67 and a twelve month high of $37.61. The company has a market cap of $170.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.04.
ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Is AMD a Legitimate Threat to NVIDIA? What Investors Should Watch
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Novo Nordisk’s Setback Won’t Last: A Game-Changing Drug Emerges
Receive News & Ratings for ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.