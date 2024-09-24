ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXA) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0874 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This is a boost from ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

SIXA stock remained flat at $44.94 during trading on Tuesday. 2,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,215. The stock has a market cap of $260.64 million, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.75. ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.32 and a 12-month high of $45.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.35 and a 200 day moving average of $41.73.

The ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF (SIXA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in large-cap US equities selected from the Russell 3000 Index. SIXA was launched on May 11, 2020 and is managed by Meridian.

