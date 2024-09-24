ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXS) Announces Dividend of $0.03

ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0315 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SIXS traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $48.55. 1,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,588. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.68. ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $40.73 and a 12 month high of $51.08. The firm has a market cap of $80.11 million, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.77.

ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF (SIXS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is a portfolio of US small-caps with low beta and value characteristics, actively selected from the S&P 600. SIXS was launched on May 11, 2020 and is managed by Meridian.

