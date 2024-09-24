ETFB Green SRI REITs ETF (NYSEARCA:RITA) Plans $0.16 Dividend

ETFB Green SRI REITs ETF (NYSEARCA:RITA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1609 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

ETFB Green SRI REITs ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

RITA traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.53. 46 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412. ETFB Green SRI REITs ETF has a 1-year low of $16.21 and a 1-year high of $21.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 million, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.89.

ETFB Green SRI REITs ETF Company Profile

The ETFB Green SRI REITs ETF (RITA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to REITs from developed countries that meet business, financial, green, and socially responsible investing (SRI) criteria. RITA was launched on Dec 8, 2021 and is managed by ETFB.

