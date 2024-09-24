ETFB Green SRI REITs ETF (NYSEARCA:RITA) Plans $0.16 Dividend

ETFB Green SRI REITs ETF (NYSEARCA:RITA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1609 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.
ETFB Green SRI REITs ETF Stock Down 0.9 %
RITA traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.53. 46 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412. ETFB Green SRI REITs ETF has a 1-year low of $16.21 and a 1-year high of $21.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 million, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.89.
ETFB Green SRI REITs ETF Company Profile
