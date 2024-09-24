Evergreen Capital Management LLC Acquires 852 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 66.7% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 352.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of TIP stock opened at $110.56 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.74 and a 12 month high of $111.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.83 and its 200 day moving average is $107.33.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.