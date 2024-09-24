Evergreen Capital Management LLC Buys 12,697 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 41.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,697 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $4,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WHR. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Whirlpool from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 3,266 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $326,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Trading Down 0.1 %

WHR opened at $102.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.31 and its 200-day moving average is $99.96. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $84.18 and a 1-year high of $135.45.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.42%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Articles

