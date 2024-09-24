Evergreen Capital Management LLC Buys 30,005 Shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 541,972 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,005 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 814.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 101,423 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 90,330 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $464,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 220,227 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 6,995 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:HIO opened at $3.99 on Tuesday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $4.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.86.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $0.0355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.68%.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

