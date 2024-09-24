Evergreen Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43,745 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $4,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ndwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Ndwm LLC now owns 19,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 88.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 777,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,443,000 after purchasing an additional 365,371 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at $281,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 32.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 924,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,699,000 after buying an additional 228,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $20.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.42. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $20.45.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

