Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $3.66 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,565,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. William Blair upgraded shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $512.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.10, for a total value of $2,310,173.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,440,885.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.10, for a total value of $2,310,173.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,118 shares in the company, valued at $8,440,885.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 138,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.19, for a total value of $62,540,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,152,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,762,504,462.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 478,809 shares of company stock valued at $222,150,923 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE MA opened at $497.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $467.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $461.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $359.77 and a one year high of $501.80. The firm has a market cap of $462.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.08. Mastercard had a return on equity of 179.78% and a net margin of 46.45%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

