Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $3.76 Million Holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 239,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,680 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $3,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Alamos Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the first quarter worth $115,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 18.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

AGI opened at $21.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.52. Alamos Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $21.42.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $332.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Alamos Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on AGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.81.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Featured Stories

