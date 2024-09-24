Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $3.99 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF worth $3,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10,433.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 140.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of VLUE opened at $108.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.50 and a 200-day moving average of $104.44. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.