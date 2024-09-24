Evergreen Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,912 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 26,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,107,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,434,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bush Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,405,000.

SCHF stock opened at $40.66 on Tuesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $32.29 and a 52 week high of $40.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

