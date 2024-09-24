Evergreen Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 80,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,084,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter worth $53,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.76 and its 200-day moving average is $50.72. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $51.38.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2641 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

