Evergreen Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 490.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 2.0 %

ULTA stock opened at $393.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $367.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $405.89. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.17 and a 12-month high of $574.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 10.68%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ULTA. StockNews.com raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $544.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $425.29.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

