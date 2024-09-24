Evergreen Capital Management LLC Takes $2.48 Million Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 21,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,480,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the first quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Ryanair by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ryanair by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ryanair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ryanair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RYAAY. Citigroup upgraded Ryanair to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ryanair to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Ryanair from $149.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Ryanair to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

Ryanair Stock Performance

RYAAY opened at $113.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.04. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $87.18 and a 1 year high of $150.73. The company has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($1.20). Ryanair had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Equities analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.692 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Ryanair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.18%.

About Ryanair



Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

