EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,528 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 58.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHH. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 77.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,105,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,563 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 939,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,402,000 after purchasing an additional 554,479 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,738,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,957,000 after acquiring an additional 195,956 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 917.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 161,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,254,000 after purchasing an additional 145,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 51.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,767,000 after purchasing an additional 90,765 shares in the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $130.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.63 and a 200 day moving average of $121.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.91 and a 12 month high of $134.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $435.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.29 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 3,953.67% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 24.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 13,117 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $1,632,410.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,608,330.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 13,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $1,632,410.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,608,330.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 10,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total value of $1,206,709.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,709,646.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,241 shares of company stock valued at $5,517,383 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

