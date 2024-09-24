EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,440 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,650 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kirby were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 630,360 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,471,000 after purchasing an additional 68,420 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Kirby by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 108,814 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after acquiring an additional 43,465 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Kirby by 166.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 10,934 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Kirby by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 896,257 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $85,432,000 after acquiring an additional 157,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Kirby by 32.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,833 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,371,000 after purchasing an additional 16,373 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kirby

In related news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 2,853 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $361,018.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,131.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 2,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $361,018.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,131.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christian G. O’neil sold 2,770 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $305,281.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,066.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,012 shares of company stock valued at $5,932,197 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Kirby from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.80.

Kirby Stock Up 0.1 %

Kirby stock opened at $124.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.53 and a 200-day moving average of $112.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Kirby Co. has a twelve month low of $72.11 and a twelve month high of $130.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.17.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. Kirby had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $824.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

