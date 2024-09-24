EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 8,187 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,187 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Wipro by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wipro during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wipro during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wipro by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Wipro in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WIT opened at $6.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Wipro Limited has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $7.01.

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Wipro had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WIT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Nomura Securities raised Wipro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Nomura began coverage on Wipro in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wipro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.60.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through IT Services and IT Products segments. The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

