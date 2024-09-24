EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $489,000 Stock Holdings in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB – Free Report) by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,431 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTAB. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 389,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after acquiring an additional 46,373 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 314.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 746,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,414,000 after purchasing an additional 566,514 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 411,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after buying an additional 37,062 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 153,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after buying an additional 14,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 56.3% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 57,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 20,730 shares in the last quarter.

Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HTAB stock opened at $19.85 on Tuesday. Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $19.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.48.

Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (HTAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Municipal Managed Money index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US investment-grade debt selected for tax-efficient cash flow. Investments include both taxable and tax-free debt, and the fund uses derivatives to supplement its tax-efficient strategy.

