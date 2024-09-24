EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $858,000 Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OEF. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 12,666.7% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OEF stock opened at $275.10 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $193.00 and a 52 week high of $276.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $265.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.87. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

