EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,908 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 20.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.8% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 117,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NCLH opened at $20.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $21.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.85 and a 200 day moving average of $18.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 105.44% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NCLH shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

View Our Latest Report on Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.