EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nepc LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,125,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 525.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 254,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,615,000 after acquiring an additional 213,835 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,461,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,704,000 after acquiring an additional 149,765 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 643,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,724,000 after purchasing an additional 147,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,411,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,854,000 after purchasing an additional 141,224 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $181.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $183.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.50.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

