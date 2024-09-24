Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.95

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.95 and last traded at $21.92, with a volume of 9650 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Excelerate Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Excelerate Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Excelerate Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $183.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.14 million. Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 1.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Excelerate Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Excelerate Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Excelerate Energy by 836.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 31,892 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $1,915,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in Excelerate Energy by 5.2% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 58,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 160.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 55,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 34,228 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 28.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 338,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after acquiring an additional 74,491 shares during the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

Further Reading

