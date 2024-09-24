Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Trading 0.8% Higher

Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.61 and last traded at $37.49. Approximately 1,244 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.20.
Exchange Income Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.59.
Exchange Income Company Profile
Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.
