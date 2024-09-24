Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $113.18

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $113.18 and last traded at $113.03, with a volume of 35108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.24.

Separately, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Exponent in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.90 and a beta of 0.66.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. Exponent had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $132.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.57%.

In other news, VP John Pye sold 3,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $415,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,984,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Exponent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Exponent by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Exponent by 866.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 166.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 293.7% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

