Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) were up 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $118.06 and last traded at $117.76. Approximately 1,916,082 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 16,796,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.82.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.3 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $461.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 532.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,815,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,935,779,000 after acquiring an additional 14,158,054 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 16,399.4% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 12,616,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,466,589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,540,435 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 565.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,180,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,317,817,000 after purchasing an additional 11,199,696 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $980,210,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,511,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,197,989,000 after buying an additional 5,523,429 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

