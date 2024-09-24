F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

FNB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.29.

F.N.B. stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,815,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,528. F.N.B. has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $15.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $403.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.14 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that F.N.B. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 4th quarter worth $49,533,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 181.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,047,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,884 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in F.N.B. by 706.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,208,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,293 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 3.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,176,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,361,000 after purchasing an additional 647,335 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the second quarter worth about $2,802,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

