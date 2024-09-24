Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,223 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,348,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $821,986,000 after buying an additional 38,999 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 0.7% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 524,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Fabrinet by 216.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 409,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,453,000 after purchasing an additional 280,145 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 314,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,027,000 after buying an additional 12,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 300,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,786,000 after buying an additional 35,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FN. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Fabrinet from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.00.

Fabrinet Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $231.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $228.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.29. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $149.19 and a twelve month high of $278.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $753.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.63 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fabrinet

In related news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 9,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.08, for a total transaction of $2,508,503.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,338,941.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 8,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.26, for a total transaction of $1,914,059.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,426.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 9,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.08, for a total transaction of $2,508,503.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,338,941.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,728 shares of company stock valued at $11,645,062. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet

(Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.