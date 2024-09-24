Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Acquired by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 25.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 861,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,076,268,000 after acquiring an additional 174,397 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 30.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,660,000 after purchasing an additional 82,699 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 152,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,975,000 after buying an additional 80,530 shares in the last quarter. Westwind Capital grew its position in Fair Isaac by 891.8% during the second quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 69,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,382,000 after buying an additional 62,710 shares during the period. Finally, Spear Holdings RSC Ltd purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at about $69,478,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FICO shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,967.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Fair Isaac to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,582.58.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,714.18, for a total transaction of $5,999,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,144,751.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $6,931,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,714.18, for a total value of $5,999,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,919 shares in the company, valued at $34,144,751.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,261 shares of company stock valued at $26,291,370 in the last 90 days. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:FICO opened at $1,947.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a PE ratio of 102.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,722.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,461.29. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $811.99 and a 1-year high of $1,962.83.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $447.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.53 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 28.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

