F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT) to Issue GBX 3.60 Dividend

F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

F&C Investment Trust Price Performance

F&C Investment Trust stock remained flat at GBX 1,022 ($13.69) during trading hours on Tuesday. 574,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,771. The stock has a market cap of £5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 532.29 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,027.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,012.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. F&C Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 835 ($11.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,066.66 ($14.28).

Insider Activity at F&C Investment Trust

In other F&C Investment Trust news, insider Beatrice Hollond bought 98 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,014 ($13.58) per share, for a total transaction of £993.72 ($1,330.64). In related news, insider Julie Tankard acquired 960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,036 ($13.87) per share, for a total transaction of £9,945.60 ($13,317.62). Also, insider Beatrice Hollond acquired 98 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,014 ($13.58) per share, for a total transaction of £993.72 ($1,330.64). Insiders have acquired a total of 1,076 shares of company stock worth $1,111,995 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About F&C Investment Trust

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates closed ended fund. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

