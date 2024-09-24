Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 68.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1,185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 170.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in Xylem by 184.9% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Performance

Xylem stock opened at $134.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.85. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.59 and a fifty-two week high of $146.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.30. The company has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.87, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XYL shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.54.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

