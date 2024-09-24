Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Has $235,000 Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 4.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,686,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,381,000 after buying an additional 313,128 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,374,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,180 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,496,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,748,000 after purchasing an additional 97,235 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 18.7% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,131,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,599,000 after purchasing an additional 492,312 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 5.4% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,790,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,668,000 after purchasing an additional 142,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Synchrony Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.41.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 74,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total value of $3,490,637.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total transaction of $47,281.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,987.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 74,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total value of $3,490,637.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,209.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 1.7 %

SYF opened at $49.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.42. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $52.67. The company has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 13.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.35%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

